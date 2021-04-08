July trial for Callosa Manada

July trial for Callosa Manada
CALLOSA: Four men accused of gang-raping a 19-year-old more than two years ago Photo credit: Joanbanjo

FOUR men accused of gang-raping a 19-year-old girl in Callosa on New Year’s Day in 2019 will stand trial next July.

If found guilty, the four men – dubbed the Callosa Manada – face total sentences of 200 years.

These terms are far higher in each case than those imposed on five men calling themselves the Manada – it means herd or wolfpack – who gang-raped a 18-year-old student in Pamplona in 2016.

The Alicante High Court has asked the men’s defence lawyers to present their provisional conclusions in writing, while at the same time reminding them of the possibility of reaching a pre-trial agreement should their clients wish to confess.

If one of the accused accepts the opportunity of plea-bargaining, this could put the others in a “delicate situation,” sources close to the case suggested.

