ITV Confirms Love Island Will Return To Spain’s Mallorca

ITV confirms that fan favourite Love Island will return to Mallorca this summer

Fans of the hit ITV reality show Love Island were left devastated when the series had to be cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and production has seemed to hang in the balance in recent months. So it’s safe to say that there are a lot of relieved viewers after ITV bosses announced on Wednesday, April 7 that the show will return to our screens this summer – and back in its traditional home of Mallorca no less.

While the official launch date has yet to be confirmed, sources told UK daily MailOnline that filming is likely to begin sometime in June.

The source claimed: “Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Mallorca on June 20 – with the series expected to launch a week later.

“The delayed launch date will not have an impact on the length of the series, with the show still running for a duration of eight weeks.

“Winter Love Island on the other hand has been indefinitely postponed as bosses put all their energies into the summer series.”

According to the bosses themselves: “Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.”

Meanwhile, Laura Whitmore is expected to return as the host for 2021, with her husband Iain Stirling once again providing the witty repartee off camera.

Just last month, speculation abounded that the 2021 series would be filmed in Jersey due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing travel restrictions. At the time, a show source told the Mirror:

“The Channel Islands get plenty of sunshine so it makes sense to hold Love Island there if we can’t get back to Spain.

“Either way we’re going to put out a belting series. Viewers have missed Love Island for the whole of 2020 and they’re desperate to have it back. They’re going to love what we do, wherever we do it.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the reality TV show has received an unprecedented number of applications for the 2021 instalment, but ITV is still looking for more contestants. If you’re looking for love in Mallorca this summer, you can apply to be on the show here.