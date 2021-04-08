Iberia And IAG Cargo Have Delivered More Than One Million Vaccines Worldwide



SINCE operations began on December 28, 2020, Iberia and IAG Cargo have transported an incredible amount of more than one million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine around the world through their cargo terminals in Madrid, London, and Dublin.

As part of this operation, they have transported more than half a million vaccines in more than 50 shipments from Malaga to Melilla, and from Amsterdam and Brussels to Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and Mallorca, then, next Saturday, April 10, they will transport a new shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Amsterdam via Madrid to Gran Canaria.

In just over three months, Iberia and IAG Cargo – the IAG Group’s cargo division – have transported more than half a million vaccines through the Madrid hub, the largest in southern Europe for drug management.

IAG Cargo is responsible for the commercialisation of cargo in all the airlines of the IAG group, and has its cargo terminal at Madrid airport, where it has a specific product for the transport and treatment of pharmaceutical material – Constant Climate – with refrigerated trucks for the transfer of goods from the aircraft to the terminal, and vice versa.

The company, which this April, celebrates its 10th birthday, also has facilities for the storage and treatment in the terminal itself, and aircraft with holds specially equipped to transport these vaccines in complete safety.

Created in 2011, as a result of the merger between Iberia Cargo and British Airways World Cargo, IAG Cargo was formed with the aim of taking advantage of the potential and synergies of both airlines when providing a quality service, and since then, has become one of the largest cargo operators in Europe, serving key sectors of the economy, such as pharmaceuticals, technology, industrial, automotive, aerospace, and food.

Over the last decade, IAG Cargo has used 30 different aircraft models to serve nearly 14,000 carriers, operate 950,000 flights, transport millions of tons of cargo, and fly to more than 450 destinations around the world, as reported by europapress.es.