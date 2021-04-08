Health warning after outbreak of gastroenteritis in Axarquia town.

THE Andalucia Health Department is recommending the public avoid drinking water from sources not connected to the public network or in cases where the origin is not known after more than 80 cases of gastroenteritis were recorded in Periana in the last week.

Given the detection of such a high number of cases, the Territorial Delegation of Health and Families has declared it an outbreak, and the potential origin is being studied by public health technicians to determine the possible cause and a solution.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



So far, a short incubation period of between 24 and 72 hours is advised with a favorable evolution after around 24 hours, reports Axarquia Plus.

Technicians have already begun investigating the water in the public network, distributed across the municipality, and detected “incidents in the chlorine level”.

Since Monday, April 5, the chlorine levels in the distribution network have been restored, but investigations are still ongoing.

The same publication reported this week that Ministry of Health sources has refused to give more detailed data relating to the outbreak “for the moment”.

But it has confirmed that as a result of a short period of incubation, the number of active cases have dropped, though it has not ruled out that “more may appear due to secondary infections, focusing the suspicion on a gastroenteritis of viral origin”.

Symptoms of gastroenteritis include: loss of appetite, bloating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps or pain, diarrhoea and in some cases, bloody stools.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Health warning after outbreak of gastroenteritis in Axarquia town”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.