Get set to compete as the IX Carrera Popular running event goes virtual, in what is set to be a unique running event. The event will be hosted at the University of Almeria and both students and nonstudents alike are welcome to attend.

This year though the event has some intriguing quirks planned. Last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic the event had to be cancelled, but this year event organisers have put their heads together to come up with a unique way of allowing the race to take place.

Not only will the event go virtual, but runners will also be able to repeat their runs in order to get a better time and move up the rankings. This is something that will appeal to many runners both expats and Spanish like.

The course will be open between May 5 to May 15 although it will be closed on Sunday May 9, as the course will be closed according to Diario de Almeria. The event sets to combine technology and running to give a unique event.

Pedro Núñez explained that, “The sporting festival that has always defined this event, gathering hundreds of people to share it, will not be experienced, but UAL Sports has reinvented it in the best possible way to bring it back to life”.

He went on to explain how runners had still wanted the event to go ahead even though it would be virtual, “They have told us about the desire that there was after the impossibility of holding the 2020 edition, perfectly understandable because it is actually two years in time, and we got down to work”.

Runners can register for the Almeria race via https://www2.ual.es/serviciodeportes/eventos/especiales/10/evento. Participants will then be sent a bib number by email, and they will have to download the App which is where the uniqueness of the event shines through. Using the app runners will be able to not only record their time around the course to give an official finish time, but they will also be able to repeat their run as many times as they like to improve their ranking.