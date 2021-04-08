Costa del Sol Taxis Demand More Regulation Over Uber

TAXI drivers on the Costa del Sol are demanding more regulation over companies including Uber AND Cabify.

Cab drivers are demanding more regulation for private taxis.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, taxi drivers on the Costa del Sol are demanding that the Junta de Andalucia step up inspections to control the services carried out by the VTC (tourist vehicles with driver.

The president of the Costa del Sol Taxi Confederation, Guillermo Diaz, said: “It is necessary that controls and inspections be increased, because these vehicles continue to drive about and stop at any corner to attract customers even though they cannot do so.”

The news comes after the Junta de Andalucia announced it will approve plans to modernise its taxis.

The move will see Andalucia’s taxis be given new measures allowing them to modernise and compete with apps like Uber and Cabify.

The measures will include allowing taxis to offer fixed prices, options to share a ride, and to allow customers to pay by app.

The move comes after two years of talks and several years of protests by Malaga’s taxi drivers over their concerns that new apps were taking their business.

The new law will also make it easier for customers to pay by app, as well as to agree a fixed price ahead of their journey. Taxi drivers will also be exempt from having to carry a meter in towns with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants as long as they have a way of setting out fixed rates for journeys.

Minister for Development Marifran Carazo said: “This decree will increase the quality of the service as demanded not only by the sector, but also by the users themselves.”

Drivers will now also be able to pick up customers in other municipalities than the ones they normally carry fares in.