Bumper nispero crop

THIS year’s nispero season will be good, Marina Baja growers predicted.

They foresee a bumper crop of 13 million kilos, following a 2020 marked by bad weather and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Callosa’s Protected Designation of Origin (DOP) nisperos account for 50 per cent of Spain’s production and the earliest fruit is already being picked in some areas. The bulk will be ready within two weeks, with most going to Italy, which imports 80 per cent of the Callosa DOP’s crop.

Unlike last year, there was little rain when the trees were in bloom but more – of the right kind, growers said – when the fruit was setting. “The product will reach the consumer with zero insecticide residue,” said Rafael Gregori, president of Callosa’s branch of the Young Farmers’ Association (ASAJA).

“What’s more the fruit will be big with a flavour we haven’t had in years.”

Meanwhile, ASAJA Alicante continues to press for a permanent reduction of the IRPF income tax rate that growers must pay.

“Nispero production is a craft process and in 80 per cent of cases, the same grower plants, picks the fruit and sends it to small warehouses for hand-processing,” Gregori said.

“It’s not fair to pay such a high rate that does not correspond to the growers’ economic reality.”

