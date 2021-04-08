BREAKING NEWS: Valencian Community relaxes restrictions

IN an unexpected move, the president of the Valencian Community has appeared in a press conference on Thursday afternoon, April 8 to announce an easing in almost every restriction after the Easter period. The new regulations will come into force on Monday, April 12 and remain in force for 15 days, as reported by Spanish daily Levante.

Up to two groups of cohabitants will now able to socialise in private homes Up to six people will now be allowed to meet in public – this includes up to six people sitting at a table in hospitality settings The regulations around visiting elderly people in nursing homes will be relaxed where Covid vaccinations have been completed

Mr Puig has also confirmed that the Valencian Community will lift the autonomy perimeter closure before the end of the State of Alarm, but hasn’t given a firm date yet.

Restrictions regarding the closure of the hospitality industry at 6pm and non-essential retail at 8pm will remain in place for at least another two weeks.

“We have the least presence of the virus in all of Spain, there is no country in Europe with less incidence than the Valencian Community,” Mr Puig told reporters following a meeting today.

“The reduction in mortality has been drastic and in two days in February we lost more people than in the last two weeks,” added Puig, who praised the work of health personnel and thanked the citizens for their efforts.

The regional president confirmed that between now and September, two million doses of the single-jab Janssen vaccine are expected to arrive within the community, and with these, “we will be able to advance towards the immunisation of the entire Valencian society.”

The next Inter-territorial Council meeting is scheduled for April 22, at which point the president is confident measures can be relaxed even further once the data continues on its positive trend.

“For Valencians, the worst of the pandemic has already passed. We can now see something more than the light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr Puig concluded.