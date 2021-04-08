BEWARE of Covid Vaccination Hoax in Fuengirola and Mijas

A NEW Covid vaccination hoax in Fuengirola and Mijas is being spread via social media.

Mijas Comunicacion has reported a new hoax being spread via social media networks claiming to be from the health centres in Fuengirola and Mijas containing false information that people born between 1956 and 1958 can telephone to request a vaccination appointment using the AstraZeneca vaccine. It also says that those born between 1942 and 1944 can request an appointment to be vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This information is false and, for now, the only people who can and should telephone to be vaccinated are those over 80-years-of-age or older and have not yet received the vaccine.

People who are not in this age group should refrain from requesting a vaccination appointment, as it may interfere with the operation of health centres in such a critical and overloaded time.

The health authorities are currently continuing to study the possibility of increasing the priority rank for other age groups, however, this has not yet been established.

Appointments must be made by calling the health centres of Las Lagunas (626 565 482) or La Cala and Mijas Pueblo (669 745 505). You can call between 8am and 8pm on Monday to Friday.

More articles about Covid-19

Covid-19 Patients Occupy 20 Per Cent Of ICU Beds in Spain

Andalucia Decides NOT To Tighten Restrictions Despite An Increase In Covid Infections