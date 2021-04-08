Better than expected over Easter

HOTELS and the hospitality sector had an “acceptable” Easter, according to sources quoted in the Spanish media.

Terraces and interiors were full to their legal capacity although hotel occupancy was described as “discreet,” especially as fewer hotels were open than would have been expected pre-Covid.

But the 40 per cent occupancy was better than the expected 35 per cent and in Benidorm – where 15 establishments were open over Easter, this rose to between 60 and 70 per cent. Javea, was still more fortunate with 100 per cent occupancy.

The good weather helped, all sectors agreed, with cafes, bars and restaurants describing the Easter break as a shot in the arm.

Inevitably most of their business centred on pre-lunch snacks and lunches, as all bars and restaurants were obliged to close by 6pm.

The same tourism sources pointed out that if the vaccination rate picks up speed and the number of coronavirus cases continues to fall, restrictions inside Spain could be eased.

It will be some time before foreign tourists and, above all, the British return, they pointed out now that the Easter rush was over.

April and May promised to be difficult, they conceded: “But once international tourism returns, the recovery will be swift,” they predicted.

