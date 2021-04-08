Better than expected over Easter

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Better than expected over Easter
PRE-LUNCH SNACKS: Hospitality trade did well over Easter Photo credit: Pixabay

HOTELS and the hospitality sector had an “acceptable” Easter, according to sources quoted in the Spanish media.

Terraces and interiors were full to their legal capacity although hotel occupancy was described as “discreet,” especially as fewer hotels were open than would have been expected pre-Covid.

But the 40 per cent occupancy was better than the expected 35 per cent and in Benidorm – where 15 establishments were open over Easter, this rose to between 60 and 70 per cent. Javea, was still more fortunate with 100 per cent occupancy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The good weather helped, all sectors agreed, with cafes, bars and restaurants describing the Easter break as a shot in the arm.

Inevitably most of their business centred on pre-lunch snacks and lunches, as all bars and restaurants were obliged to close by 6pm.

The same tourism sources pointed out that if the vaccination rate picks up speed and the number of coronavirus cases continues to fall, restrictions inside Spain could be eased.


It will be some time before foreign tourists and, above all, the British return, they pointed out now that the Easter rush was over.

April and May promised to be difficult, they conceded: “But once international tourism returns, the recovery will be swift,” they predicted.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Better than expected over Easter.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here