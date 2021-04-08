Barcelona Footballer Antoine Griezmann’s Wife Gives Birth To Their Third Child

BARCELONA Footballer Antoine Griezmann’s Wife Erika Choperena Gives Birth To Their Third Child



Antoine Griezmann, the Barcelona footballer, has become a father this morning (Thursday 8), for the third time, and remarkably, all three of his and his wife Erika Choperena’s three kids have been born on the exact same date of April 8.

The Frenchman announced the birth of baby Alba Griezmann on social media, saying that she was born at 10:24am, and she now joins her two sisters, Mía, who was born in 2016, and Amaro born in 2019.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Erika Choperena posted online, congratulating their two other children, “Today it is 2 and 5 years since you arrived. You revolutionized our world to make us grow, learn and be better. Mom and Dad cannot be more proud of what you have made us build. We want you infinite, crazy, and free”.

World Cup-winning striker Antoine had been absent from training to be at the birth of his third daughter, with his Barcelona team fighting at the top of La Liga to be champions in 2021, just one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid, and this Saturday he will take part in one of Spanish football’s biggest dates, the ‘El Clasico’ against rivals Real Madrid, and Griezmann, and his teammates, would surely love nothing more than if he could score a celebratory goal, or goals, for his new baby.

The player will rejoin his teammates at the Camp Nou tomorrow, Friday, to recommence training for Saturday’s big game, and will no doubt receive the congratulation from everybody on the birth of Alba, as reported by marca.com.