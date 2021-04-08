Amazon Flex Seeking Delivery Drivers In Spain’s Alicante

Amazon Flex is seeking self-employed delivery drivers in Spain’s Alicante.

AMAZON, the world’s largest online retail company, has announced exciting new opportunities for drivers in Alicante. Having confirmed on March 5 its intention to open a new logistics centre in the Polígono Llano del Espartal, in the vicinity of Mercalicante, the e-commerce giant is not only looking for staff to work in its new centre, but also needs several people to carry out deliveries throughout the province.

The new positions are advertised through Amazon Flex, and call for self-employed people who own their own car, van, lorry or bike and mobile phone from which to access the app. These extremely flexible jobs will allow people registered as ‘autonomo’ ‘to enjoy the freedom of working without a boss’ while choosing their own schedule.

“Not only the hours, but also the days that you will work. Do everything you want in your own time,” the retail giant has advertised online. Under their slogan of ‘Adjust your work, not your life’ Amazon Flex says that their staff can choose from several available ‘blocks’ or hours in which to work. There are some limits, however, Douglas Harper, CCOO delegate at Amazon explained to Spanish daily La Nueva Espana.

“You will never be able to work less than one hour and more than four hours a day,” Mr Harper said. Amazon explained that new drivers can expect to earn up to €56 for a four hour block, or €14 per hour. Working six days per week, a self-employed delivery driver would be looking at earning approximately €1,334 per month, but this is before taking tax, autonomo payments and petrol into account.

“We are delighted to continue investing in the Valencian Community with this new logistics station in Alicante, where we will provide efficient delivery to customers, and we will contribute to the creation of hundreds of jobs throughout our transport partners,” Director of Amazon Logistics in Spain, Paolo Patrone, said.