43 Per Cent of Young People in Malaga Live With Their Parents

43 per cent of young people from Malaga aged between 25 to 34-years-old continue to live with their parents.

An increasing number of young people in Malaga have not yet left the family nest due to the lack of essential resources in finding stable work, becoming independent and starting their own family.

The increase in youth unemployment, which is above 50 per cent in Andalusia, and the rent shortage which is particularly severe in the province of Malaga, contributes to the delay in young people leaving the family home, according to the most recent Continuous Household Survey by the INE.

According to the survey, the percentage of young people living with their parents has increased by six points in the past five years and is now above the Andalusian and national average.

In the age group of 25 to 34-years-old, staying at the family home is the most common situation, and the INE survey shows that only 27 per cent of those young people from Malaga have children. 13.6 per cent live with their partner and 8.1 per cent live alone.

4.2 per cent of the age group live with other people whom they are not related to and 3.7 per cent live with relatives who are not their parents or children. In the next age group, from 35 to 44-years-old, more than 10 per cent still live with their parents.

The Continuous Household Survey has also revealed that the average size of families is decreasing, while the number of people living alone is increasing. The average size of families falls year-on-year, however, Malaga is slightly above the national average of 2.50, at 2.58.

Over the last five years, the number of people living alone has increased by 6,100, which represents 24.6 per cent of all households. In comparison to this, there are now 9,100 fewer nuclear families (couples with one or more children) than five years ago. There has also been a decrease in single-parent families (now at 70,000 from 78,000), and more couples without children (129,000 from 124,000).

The drop in birth rate and the ageing population are contributors to these changes in the household map.

Source: SUR