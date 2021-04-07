Tenerife Immigrant Camp Altercation Leaves Several Injured.

An immigrant camp on the Island of Tenerife erupted in violence on Tuesday that was so severe it required the intervention of the National police. Eight people in all were arrested and over a dozen were left injured when fighting broke out.

A member of the Tenerife Migrants Support Assembly, told 20 minutes, “what happened today- we do not know how it happened, we do know that there are people on hunger strike. They are tired, being there a long time without knowing about their future. and they are in very bad condition, which is why they have been protesting for weeks. ”

Apparently, it is not the first time that the security forces have entered the camp. On several occasions – due to protests over the conditions and the food – there have been moments of tension that have required the intervention of the National Police.

Below, police survey a blood-stained stairwell after the fighting stopped. Emergency services at the scene treated a young man who had suffered a broken leg during the fracas. One paramedic said that such was the severity of the break that the bone was left sticking out of one immigrant’s leg and he had already lost a large amount of blood when they arrived at the scene.

ESTE VIDEO MUESTRA LAS ESCALERAS A ENFERMERÍA DEL CAMPAMENTO DE @Accem_ong EN TENERIFE pic.twitter.com/fIMDqZKXBF

— Asamblea de Apoyo a Migrantes de Tenerife (@AsambleaMigraTF) April 6, 2021

It is understood that many immigrants in the camp are on hunger strike, and have been for days. ‘This incident is not an isolated case’, reported one aid worker at the camp, ‘lack of food, poor damp conditions and a lack of clarity over their (the immigrants) situation is causing the unrest.

It was reported last week that some of the camp’s detainees were caught trying to flee the island smuggled in the back of delivery trucks. The exodus of migrants from North Africa continues unabated to the Tenerife shores and the camps are already overcrowded. ‘If the situation is not resolved soon then more trouble is likely.’ added the source.

Source: 20minutes