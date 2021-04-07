Police Arrest 21 in one of Costa del Sol’s Largest Hashish Gangs

POLICE have arrested 21 people from one of the Costa del Sol’s largest hashish gangs.

The investigation saw 21 people arrested and 16 house searches in Algeciras, Los Barrios and Estepona, while police also confiscated four stolen vehicles, 40,000 packs of illegal tobacco and more than €18,000.

According to police, the organisation brought large quantities of hashish to Spain by boat from Morocco.

The gang tater transported the drugs in high-end vehicles to areas in Spain where it could be distributed to other European countries.

The police investigation began last year when the agents learned of the existence of a criminal organisation allegedly dedicated to the introduction of large quantities of hashish from Morocco to the Spanish coasts using drug boats.

Once in Spain, they transported the drug in high-end vehicles, previously stolen by the organisation, from the coast to areas where it was storied to later distribute it throughout the rest of Spain to other European countries.

The investigators found that two leaders of the gang were already known to police before agents arrested the pair on suspicion of bringing large amounts of hashish into the country.

Before arresting the leaders, officers also detained 17 members of the organisation and intervened more than 6 tonnes of hashish.

Police also found nine stolen vehicles that they say were used to transport drugs, as well as other items.