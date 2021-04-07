New Health Proposal For Use of Masks on the Beach

Ministry of Health will today propose the use of masks on the beach whilst walking or where there is no safety distance but to exclude other activities.

TODAY the Ministry of Health are to propose the mandatory use of masks whilst walking on the beach or in situations where there is no safety distance, however, they are to exclude the use of masks whilst playing sport, during periods of rest, during bathing and whilst swimming in the sea or pools.

These are some of the proposals in the draft document that the Ministry of Health will propose this afternoon to “modulate” the mandatory use of masks. The document follows an announcement last week that wearing one would be mandatory even on the beach, many expressed fears that the rule may negatively affect tourism.

The new proposal is in relation to the regulation of article 6.2, which outlines that wearing a mask is not required when participating in individual exercise and allows the exemption of wearing a mask when the activity is incompatible – for example when swimming.

Activities that are incompatible with wearing a mask

The draft proposal includes the following activities as not being compatible with the mandatory use of a mask:

Periods of rest before or after bathing or participating in sports in an aquatic environment, respecting the 1.5-metre rule with those who do not live together or are not assimilated. With regard to pools, only between activity intervals.

The participation of sport in an aquatic environment, both natural and artificial.

During first aid or rescue activities that require access to the aquatic environment.

When strictly necessary to eat or drink and in places where it is authorised to do so.

Mandatory use of the mask

The use of a mask will be mandatory when:

Walking to the seashore and other aquatic environments.

Using the changing rooms in public or community pools, except for when showering.

Within catering establishments except for when eating or drinking.

Walking to access the beach, lakes or other natural environments.

Source: Malaga Hoy