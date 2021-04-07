MÁLAGA Philharmonic Orchestra To Get A New Home In The El Ejido University Campus



In what is seen as an important agreement for the culture of Málaga, the Málaga Philharmonic Orchestra (OFM) has been given a new rehearsal home in the city, inside the old university dining rooms on the El Ejido campus, specifically the assembly hall and the annexed lobby. The room will be exclusively for the use of members of the OFM, but they are not permitted to use the space to hold concerts or other types of public events.

This move comes after an agreement between the University of Málaga and the Municipal Planning Management, to allow the transfer of the use by the educational institution to the municipality and at the request of the town hall, although the assignment of this space is temporary and an agreement must be signed to consolidate it.

The initiative has come from the Town Hall and has been conducted through the department of Raúl López, minister of Territorial Planning, and carries with it the responsibility of all future rehabilitation works of the property, the project and the execution of which work will be the responsibility of the Municipal Housing Institute (IMV).

At the present time, the Málaga Philharmonic Orchestra is based in a space in Carranque that does not have the best of facilities, but now, thanks to this agreement in principle, they will have a more extensive and adequate space for their rehearsals. For years now, this orchestra has been looking for a better location to set up its headquarters, and the old university dining rooms are ideal, as well as being positioned in front of the Superior Conservatory of Music

The project will be carried out in two phases, with phase one consisting of the execution of the rehearsal room and facilities, which will be carried out immediately, both in the assembly hall and in the entrance hall, and then phase two would consist of the construction of the offices and other units of the OFM, to be located on the first floor of the building, with all costs being met by Málaga town hall.

Agustín Benedicto will be the architect on this project, and also of the auditorium, which will eventually become a rehearsal room in its entirety, adapting its acoustics even to possibly facilitate recordings, while the hall will be used as a recreation area where the musicians’ lockers and offices will be located, along with dressing rooms and a warehouse for the percussion instruments, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.