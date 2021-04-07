Lions Diabetic Support Group enjoyed Easter Bonnet get together

By
John Smith
-
0
Easter Bonnets
Everyone made an effort with their bonnets Credit: Lions Diabetic Support Group

THE La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group had a really fantastic day at Bar Tuta on Easter Sunday.

Nearly all the ladies and some of the men made absolutely fabulous bonnets and John Sharples was his usual self, spreading happiness and laughter the whole of the afternoon and his Musical Bingo was a great success and had everyone singing along.

There was an Easter Parade along the road and two teams had an egg and spoon relay race. Welcome drinks were kindly provided by PCC Wealth and after a raffle and a quiz from President Graham plus more donations the event raised more than €1,000 for the Support Group.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Diary Date April 18 at Miraflores Clubhouse by the lower pool area (not the golf club) an afternoon of Let’s Play Darts a real event with a difference with tickets available from the Lion’s Charity Shop.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here