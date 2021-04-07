Lions Diabetic Support Group enjoyed Easter Bonnet get together

THE La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group had a really fantastic day at Bar Tuta on Easter Sunday.

Nearly all the ladies and some of the men made absolutely fabulous bonnets and John Sharples was his usual self, spreading happiness and laughter the whole of the afternoon and his Musical Bingo was a great success and had everyone singing along.

There was an Easter Parade along the road and two teams had an egg and spoon relay race. Welcome drinks were kindly provided by PCC Wealth and after a raffle and a quiz from President Graham plus more donations the event raised more than €1,000 for the Support Group.

Diary Date April 18 at Miraflores Clubhouse by the lower pool area (not the golf club) an afternoon of Let’s Play Darts a real event with a difference with tickets available from the Lion’s Charity Shop.