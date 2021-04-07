Junta de Andalucía Spokesman Disagrees With Ending The State Of Alarm On May 9

Junta de Andalucía Spokesman Elias Bendodo Disagrees With The Announcement About Ending The State Of Alarm On May 9



Elías Bendodo, the Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, and spokesperson for the Junta de Andalucía, has described the announcement made by the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, on Tuesday 6, to end the current pandemic state of alarm once and for all on May 9, as “precipitous”.

Mr Bendodo was very clear in his statement when he accused Mr Sánchez of making a purely political decision, as opposed to it being a decision based on the potential health and well-being of the people, whereas his and the board’s primary concern is always for the people of Andalucía.

In his press conference after the meeting of the Governing Council of the Junta de Andalucía, Bendodo, taking questions from journalists, said “we do not know the evolution of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic”, arguing that in his opinion, the decision should be evaluated “every week to see if the measures are made more flexible”.

“It seems hasty to me two months from now, and given the virulence of the fourth wave”, Bendodo stated, pointing out that he is convinced that the announcement of the Prime Minister will be related to the fact that, “it will be difficult for him to gather parliamentary support to renew the state of alarm”, adding, “We do not know on May 9 how the fourth wave will be”.

Junta de Andalucía spokesman explained Pedro Sánchez’s reaction as being like, “the patch before the wound comes out,” so he reiterated that “it seems rash to say yes or no, when the third wave has been the most virulent of the three”.

Mr Sánchez, was adamant this Tuesday, during the press conference after the Council of Ministers, that he wants May 9 to be the “full stop” of the state of alarm, and that from then on, it is the Interterritorial Council who makes the decisions, as reported by moncloa.com.