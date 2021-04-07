INMATE In Albolote Prison In Granada Sets Fire To His Cell And Has To Be Rescued While Unconscious



The Professional Association of Prison Officials (APFP) has reported a serious event that occurred on Saturday 3 at the Albolote Penitentiary Centre in Granada, where a dangerous inmate had to be rescued after he set fire to his cell then fell unconscious.

Inmate BM, classified in the first degree for his dangerousness, at around 3.30pm set fire to the mattress in his Isolation department cell, starting a blazing fire and producing clouds of smoke, endangering his both own life and health, as well as the rest of inmates on that block.

Thanks to the rapid intervention of the prison warders in the department, and the rest of the centre’s officials with their great professionalism, the inmate BM, and the rest of the inmates, all classified as extremely dangerous, were saved, but the fire caused severe damage to their cell and wing of the prison.

The inmate was found by the warders in a state of unconsciousness under the window of his cell, and covering him with wet towels and blankets, he was taken out of the cell, to be treated by medical staff in the hospital wing of the prison, before being transferred by ambulance to another hospital, and subsequently returned to the Albolote Penitentiary Centre in Granada the next morning.

Once again this situation has shown how prison officials risk their lives daily to safeguard that of inmates, while often lacking the necessary means, insufficient training to act as firefighters, and a low number of prison officers to face these situations in which life and death are resolved in a few minutes, as reported by h50.es.