Huelin Woman Arrested for Setting Light to Friend’s House Following Argument

A HUELIN woman has been arrested for setting light to her friend’s house following an argument.

According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday in a house in Huelin, Malaga.

The Provincial Police Station said a fire was started at the front door of the house after the woman argued with her friend before allegedly driving to a petrol station, buying petrol, spraying it on the front door and then setting light to it.

Firefighters and agents from the National Police came out to the incident, extinguishing the fire before investigating to work out how it started.

The Provincial Police Station said they identified the suspect near the house, who was still carrying the lighter in her hands. They also found a bag with fuel remains.

Continuing with the investigations, the national police officers located a nearby service station where the woman allegedly purchased the fuel. They also discovered that the reason for the fire was related to previous disagreements between the detainee and the resident of the house.

The suspect was arrested and transferred to the police headquarters as allegedly responsible for a crime of arson. The case was handed over to the Detainee Guard Instruction Court in Malaga.