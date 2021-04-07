Free grape vines in Almeria’s Berja to preserve Andalucian heritage.

IN an ongoing attempt to preserve the Andalucian heritage of the stunning variety of grape vines available in Almeria, locals in Almeria’s Berja will be able to pick up their free grape vines this weekend.

The project has been ongoing for 16 years and this year the variety of grapevines is stunning and includes the Rosada de Rágol, Imperial, Datilillo, Corazón de Cabrito, de Magra, Albilla Real, Molinera, Del Cuerno, Cojón de Gato, Negra de Los Oleas, Del Barco, Durilla, Santa Paula, Flame Tokay, de Lanjarón, Cuerno de Buey, Moscatel de Alejandría, de Rágol, Corazón de Buey and Doña María varieties.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Berja residents will be able to pick up their free vines in the Plaza Porticada on Sunday, April 11 in an event that has been organised by the town council of Berja in conjunction with the Provincial Council of Almeria and the Grupo Ecologista Mediterráneo.

It is hoped that by distributing the vines to local residents the province’s history will be maintained and that no vine varieties will be lost.

Antonio Rubio, the head of the Grupo Ecologista Mediterráneo is the brains behind the Proyecto Biodiversidad domesticada and with the help of the Almeria Provincial Council he has been, “organising for the last 16 years a distribution of historic vines so that the varieties are not lost in an event that aims to maintain the biodiversity of the most important crop in the province over the last 150 years.” This is excellent news for avid wine drinkers.

One of the varieties has even come from Berja itself according to Diario de Almeria.