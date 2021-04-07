Former pro-footballer and coach leads ‘parent-child’ relationship workshops.

THE first sessions of a new training workshop to “improve coexistence between adolescents and parents,” led by former pro-footballer and sports coach Kiko Vegas, will be held on April 9 and 10 in Alcaucín.

There will be further workshops on April 23 and 24 in Cortes de la Frontera, although they will be broadcast online live.

“These courses are taught in Malaga municipalities at risk of depopulation as a tool for social revitalisation and focusing on relationships in the family and home,” said the Malaga Provincial Council which is promoting the initiative.

Alcaucin and Cortes de la Frontera will be the first to host the course promoted by the Malaga Provincial Council to improve relationships in the domestic sphere between parents and adolescent children, who “have suffered” after the months of confinement and the mobility and socialisation limitations imposed by the pandemic, explained ex-CD Malaga goalkeeper, Vegas.

The workshops will consist of two sessions. In the first, there will be a discussion between parents and Kiko Vegas himself, who will discuss the different issues that they encounter with their children at home.

In the second session, the former footballer and sports coach will offer parents, based on his experience, advice and tools to solve the problems raised.

“It is about helping fathers, mothers, sons and daughters to understand each other better, proposing new communication formulas that contribute to ensuring that living together at home does not lead to hell,” explained Vegas.

The courses will have a maximum capacity of 25 people and can be followed live on the internet. Anybody interested in taking part should contact the individual town hall.

Link to the online workshop on April 9 at 8 pm: https://zoom.us/j/92478195626?pwd=RnN0UmJFM2NCeUdwU2VrTEF5N3ZYZz09#success

Link to the workshop on April 10 at 11.30am: https://zoom.us/j/97709954273?pwd=a1BLWGkzWmpPZWFJZ2VEVkJ2NUVIUT09