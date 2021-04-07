Five arrests after drugs found in rented cars in Malaga bound for Germany

Five arrests have been made after drugs found in rented cars in Malaga bound for Germany.

AS part of Operation Doll, National Police have arrested five people – four Italian and one Albanian man, all aged between 24 and 36 – in connection with buying, preparing and transporting marihuana hidden in rented cars bound for Germany.

Officers seized 87 kilos of marihuana, €10,000, a semi-automatic weapon, a rifle and an axe, among other items.

An investigation was launched after information from officers from the Organised Crime Group of the Local Police station of Torremolinos pointed to the existence of a network of Albanians who were allegedly renting vehicles from different car rental companies in the province of Malaga, in order to traffic in narcotic substances.

Enquiries showed that the criminal group were living in a single-family home in the town of Almuñecar and was engaged in the acquisition, storage, preparation and shipment to Germany of large quantities of marihuana.

The gang faces charges of drug trafficking, belonging to a criminal group, illegal possession of weapons and a crime against road safety.

In addition, one of the detainees is also accused of falsifying documents and already had a warrant out for his arrest issued by the Central Investigating Court in relation to a previous crime against public health.

The facts have been presented to the Court of Instruction Number 1 of Almuñecar, which remanded all five detainees into custody.

