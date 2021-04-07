Cudeca Hospice in Benalmadena enters the virtual world to raise funds

ON Wednesday April 7 the Cudeca Hospice announced its Walkahome (Walk at home for Cudeca) event with the aim of raising funds to allow it to continue offering palliative care.

Benalmadena Mayor, Victor Navas and some of his colleagues joined the Cudeca team to show his support for the event which will take place on May 23 from 9am to 2pm in the virtual world.

Due to the current situation with the pandemic, Cudeca is finding it very difficult to raise funds in its traditional way but still needs income in order to continue caring for more than 1,600 people with cancer and other advanced illnesses each year.

To try to alleviate this situation, as part of their ongoing Sunflower Effect campaign they are encouraging people to walk at home for Cudeca.

There is no restriction as to the form of exercise to be undertaken and it could involve walking, running, skating, cycling or exercise bike, swimming, squats, skipping rope, going up and down stairs (non-communal) or dancing, all that matters is that those taking part pay attention to their health and observe social distancing.

Participants can register at www.dorsalchip.es and registration costs €4 for a bib number or €8 for the bib and a T-shirt although an extra donation may be made at the time of registration.

After filling in your contact details, you will be pre-registered. You can continue to the payment page or follow the link you will get by email. Your charity bib number will be emailed to you.

Each registration will be assigned a 100 per cent solidarity bib that can be downloaded through the platform and worn on the day of the walk.

T-shirts will be available for collection from April 12, together with the registration receipt, at the Cudeca Centre and in some of the Cudeca charity shops from Torremolinos to Marbella.

Participants will be able to share photos of their workout wearing or showing their bib on social networks with the hashtag #CudecaWalkahome #Cudeca on the day from 9am until 2pm and the Foundation will publish in its RRSS all photos and videos that are tagged with those hashtags.

To complement the Walkahome, the Cudeca Hospice Foundation will broadcast different activities so that anyone can join from home to their YouTube channel and Facebook. There will be Pilates, Yoga, Cardio, Zumba classes for everyone plus a few surprises.