Cabo de Gata to host the MTB Natura Route.

MTB fans should get ready as the the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park is set to host the sixth edition of the MTB Natura Bike Route which has been organised by SDomínguez Producciones in conjunction with the Natura Bike Cycling Club.

The event which is set to take place on April 18 has been sponsored by the Ciudad del Motor by Grupo Indamotor and both the Níjar Town Hall and Almesu have also collaborated to bring the event together for eager cyclists.

The event is set to bring a fun and interesting route to the cyclists and it will also showcase areas of natural beauty and include iconic spots.

The commercial director of Grupo Indamotor, Juanjo Alonso has said that the “event is a boost for the people of the region to get to know us and also to collaborate with the sport of Níjar.” Alonso also went on to explain that the route will be “very interesting and fun.”

Race participants will be able to collect their race bibs on Saturday, April 17 from the Ciudad del Motor, between 17:00 to 19:00 according to Diario De Almeria.

Places for the MTB sporting event will be limited to a maximum of 350 cyclists, who will be treated to a 37 kilometre route. The event is set to start from the iconic Cortijo del Fraile, and this will also be the finishing point for tired cyclists after they have covered the near 40-kilometre-long route along with 100s of metres of climbs and descents.

Sergio Vicente, the Nijar Councillor for Sports has spoken of the scenic beauty and history cyclists will experience during the route and said that, “we have a large number of areas with great scenic beauty and history and Cortijo del Fraile brings all that together.”

He went on to explain how the six edition will be slightly different and said “we have been working for many years with this event” but this year’s edition brings a new format which is “born of the will, work and sacrifice of Natura Bike”.