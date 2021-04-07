Body of missing woman found in canal in Valencia

Body of missing woman found in canal in Valencia
CREDIT: Guardia Civil

Body of missing woman found in canal in Valencia.

THE young woman was reported missing by members of her family on Saturday, April 3.

She was last seen in the Valencian town of Paiporta three days before her body was discovered.

A search was launched the same day and continued until the sad discovery was made by a Guardia Civil team on Tuesday, April 6.

The young woman’s lifeless body was discovered submerged in an irrigation canal in the district of Massarrojos and the Special Group of Underwater Activities was called to assist with the recovery of the victim’s body.

As of today, Wednesday, April 7, Guardia Civil sources confirmed the cause of death has not yet been determined, reports Diariocordoba.


