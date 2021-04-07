Bear Grylls left heartbroken as crew member dies in tragic accident.

British born adventurer Bear Grylls along with his team have been left shocked and heartbroken by the death of one of their core team members who according to police died in a fatal motorbike crash on Friday afternoon.

Joshua Valentine, aged 37 had been riding a Harley-Davidson the time of the accident. Bear has paid tribute to his colleague who will be dearly missed. Joshua had been vital to the team and was one of the core safety team members. He had also helped found the Survival Academy.

Bear took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and fellow adventurer as he shared his tribute with millions of followers. Bear said, “This last week has been really hard for many of our team, coming to terms with the truly tragic loss of one of our core safety crew. @joshua.s.valentine was killed in an accident that has shook us all.”

Bear went on to describe his friend as “one in a million”, loyal and super skilled. He said,“He was one of those genuine one in a million. Strong as a lion, dependable, kind to everyone, humble, super skilled, and loyal to the end.

“Josh was one of our founding instructors at our @beargryllssurvivalacademy and went on to help run a lot of the mountain safety for our crew on so many of our American @natgeotv Running Wild adventures.

“A true friend to many. He will never be forgotten. And his example of how to live, will be with us for ever. We are all heart broken. 💔 #RIP my friend – forever in our hearts. @ross_bowyer @stani_greenway @megan_hine @yomp”

Joshua was sadly pronounced dead after the crash which occurred shortly before 6 pm on Friday night in Warren County according to New Jersey State Police.