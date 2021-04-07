Axarquia: Latest news in brief.

Leg injuries

A 46-YEAR-OLD man was treated for serious leg injuries at Malaga’s University Hospital after aluminium sheets fell on him at a company site in Calle Potosi in the El Palo area of Malaga city on Tuesday, April 6. The incident has been reported to the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks.

Figures fall

AXARQUIA region kicked off April with 837 fewer unemployed compared to the start of March, with Velez-Malaga seeing the largest drop in the number of those out of work (336). The total number of people looking for employment across the region has now fallen below 9,000.

Civil Merit

HEAD of the Local Police of Algarrobo, Antonio Javier García, has been presented with the Order of Civil Merit which recognises ‘the civic virtue of officers in the service of the Nation, as well as extraordinary service by Spanish and foreign citizens for the benefit of Spain’, by Minister of Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Let’s wait

PATRICIA Navarro, delegate of the Andalucian Government in Malaga, has asked to maintain prudence and not to relax the security and protection measures against Covid-19 in Frigiliana until it is clear how Easter week has impacted on cases in the town and whether there has been a significant increase.

Local artist

THE Art and Health exhibition gallery on the ground floor of Axarquia Hospital is currently hosting an exhibition by local artist Pablo Berenguer from Veracruz until April 23, one of the cultural activities promoted by the health centre aimed at bringing art to patients and families.

Housing plans

NERJA Council plans to carry out improvements to social housing in Calle Antonio Ferrandis Chanquete to replace facades, windows, doors and balconies while repainting the properties and also carrying out energy efficiency improvements. The aim is to “improve and preserve social housing and housing policies in our municipality”.

