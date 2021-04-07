Andalucía Decides NOT To Tighten Restrictions Despite An Increase In Covid Infections.

The Government of Andalucía has decided NOT to tighten the restrictions in force in recent weeks.

The Ministry of Health and Families has announced, after the meeting of the High Impact Alerts Committee, that there will be no significant changes in the restrictions. Closing times for the hospitality industry, the curfew remains at between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.and the perimeter closure of the provinces will remain the same. Meetings of a maximum of six people are still allowed.

Businesses across the region are able to breathe a sigh of relief as it was a piece of news that many were waiting anxiously to hear. As reported by the EWN, hundreds of thousands of people over the Easter period flooded into the towns and coastal villages of the Costa del Sol to visit the beach, eat at restaurants and even engage in a little retail therapy.

The port of Fuengirola was particularly busy on Easter Sunday with customers enjoying the live music and eating their Sunday lunches- a lovely sight to witness!

Spokespersons for Andalucían Government had hinted late last week that there would be no major changes in the restrictions. The clue was is that there has been no comment or statements from the head of Health, Jesús Aguirre, and much less from the president of the Board himself, Juanma Moreno, warning that the situation is causing concern.

Experts have also taken into account that “vaccination coverage in the age group from 65 to 79 years has not yet been completed.” After Mondays delivery of over a million AstraZeneca doses, it is hoped that these groups will all receive their jabs over the next few weeks

Hopes for a recovery in Spain’s tourism industry were raised recently when Spain’s tourism minister announced that the digital passports would be ready for June. The UK has also said it is working with other countries to facilitate travel between ‘green digital passport’ holders.

Sources: Diario de Sevilla

