Almeria’s Torrecardenas Joins the Fortnite Gaming Phenomenon

Torrecardenas joins the Fortnite gaming phenomenon in Spain’s Almeria.

The Torrecárdenas Shopping Centre is set to join in with the gaming phenomenon Fortnite in Spain’s Almeria. The Bogaris Retail owned shopping centre which is managed by CBRE, a real estate consultancy, is organising a virtual tournament that is set to wow players both young and old.

The competition will invite 150 players to fight it out against each other. The competition will be hosted virtually and anyone can sign up through the Torrecárdenas shopping centre app. Delighted game fans will also be in for a treat if they can battle it out through the tournament and become the winner.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Bazattack, a twitch streamer and popular gamer will be set to battle it out with the tournament winner in what will be the main attraction of the virtual tournament. This competition is set to take place over three days and will run over April 9, 10 and 11.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the shopping centre hopes to involve the public in a virtual tournament as a form of safe leisure activity. The tournament is innovative and aimed at drawing in the public who are interested in gaming and technology.

Not only will the winner of the tournament be treated but there is also a gaming computer up for grabs for a lucky tournament participant. The gaming computer will come from Media Markt, and all participants will be able to enter the raffle in an attempt to win the prize.

Entry for the competition is easy as all participants will need to do is grab the Torrecárdenas Shopping Centre official app, which is available either by Google play or the Apple App Store. Registering is a simple process of filling in a tournament form after clicking on the Fortnite icon.

The lucky 150 people chosen to compete will be selected by lottery and then added to a team of 14 people. Registration opens on April 4 and runs until April 8 at 5 pm according to La Voz de Almeria.

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic under certain conditions, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see what they have on offer.