Alicante launches bid to establish Spain’s Costa Blanca as top cruise destination

Alicante launches bid to establish Spain’s Costa Blanca as a top cruise destination.

FACED with the uncertainty of international travel, the Alicante Association for Cruise Tourism has put together a plan to create national routes and ‘check-ins’ at small ports so that Alicante can benefit from the arrival of cruise ship tourists.

While many Spanish and expats alike may have never considered a cruise as opposed to a package break abroad, it’s hoped the move could make the holiday alternative an attractive option to everyone.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Over the next couple of months, the association plans to promote this sector with the objective of turning the capital of the province into a base port for national cruises.

In the event that international restrictions continue well into the summer, this would make Alicante an ideal base for stopover routes to Spanish cities.

And if there are international cruises between several Mediterranean countries this summer, then potential tourists can also debark in medium-sized cities like Alicante.

“Both initiatives would benefit the city and generate economic impact on restaurants, hotels and commercial establishments,” said the association.

And, they added, it would help reduce “saturation” at check in’ with more ports available.

President of the Alicante Association for Cruise Tourism, Francesco Baldi, stressed that cruises are, within the tourism industry, the most damaged sector by the health crisis, reports Alicante Plaza.

“This situation has made us reflect and think about how we can improve our offer to be better prepared”.

Meanwhile, President of Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, promised “Costa Blanca is not going to get leave the Champion League of tourism”.

He said that “the sector has done its homework and now has the necessary professionalism and quality required”.

“The city of Alicante and the province as a whole want to make that leap in terms of quality from a tourist point of view,” he said in a statement.

“Despite the pandemic, the various sectors involved, including catering, trade or hospitality, continue to prepare to improve the quality and care for cruise passengers arriving at the Costa Blanca.”