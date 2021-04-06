Updated welfare and health support for expats in Spain.

SUPPORT in Spain, a non-profit community information project run by the University of Birmingham in collaboration with the British Embassy, has updated its guide for expats living in Spain.

The site contains useful information on how to get extra support and help on a wide range of topics, such as healthcare, disability services and benefits, as well as providing a directory of local support organisations.

If you or a friend has an unexpected welfare or health requirement whilst living in Spain, the Support in Spain website may have the information you need.

And now the guide has been updated to include the Costa Blanca and Murcia and Cataluña, and also covers the following areas: the Costa del Sol, Almería, the Balearic islands and the Canary Islands.

The website now includes many of the regions in Spain where British nationals are living, and so allows people to search by their local town in those areas to find local support.

Topics frequently discussed include: A loved one has died and I would like to speak to some about it; I or someone close to me has an alcohol problem; I need more information about telecare/tele-nursing service; I need medical care at home after a hospital stay or treatment; I am homeless and need help finding accommodation and food; I am unable to care for a pet or am concerned about the welfare of a pet.

There’s also a section on ‘understanding the system’ in Spain with information on how to register in Spain, getting in touch with social services and understanding forms in English or Spanish.

T find out more about updated welfare and health support for expats in Spain, visit the Support in Spain website.