Torrox marks International Health Day with ‘routes for healthy living’

Torrox marks International Health Day (April 7) with ‘routes for healthy living’.

TWO special runs have been organised around the municipality and everyone can join in on April 7 and 14 when there will also be a raffle of local healthy products.

Mayor, Oscar Medina, said that “building a fairer and healthier world” is the motto behind the healthy lifestyle initiative.

“Sport is life and we want to promote healthy living,” said Medina, adding that the two routes will take participants around both inland coastal areas of Torrox.

Councillor for Health and Social Welfare, Ana Perez, stressed the importance of health during the pandemic, inviting everyone to take part.

While councillor for Sports, Jose Manuel Fernandez, said the “goal is to try to instill the benefits of sport in our health.”

Those who take part will be entered into the draw with the chance to win local health products worth €25 each.

And to ensure the complete route has been completed, five panels have been placed along the way, and photographs of all five must be sent, before April 18, to: participa@torrox.es with name, address, and contact telephone number.

Those who do both routes should send two different e-mails attaching each of them the five photos corresponding to each route, thereby getting two chances to enter the draw.

