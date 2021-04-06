Stephen Brooksbank Memorial Walk for Age Concern in San Pedro

THE Age Concern Marbella & San Pedro group are hosting a memorial walk for Stephen Brooksbank on Saturday April 17, 2021.

Stephen was a was a special person who was known as a caring and committed Christian who was recognised for his dedication to helping others whenever he could and the fact that he didn’t see obstacles just solutions.

He passed away quite suddenly at the end of May 2020 and his friends at Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara decided to celebrate his life rather than grieve his loss by holding a lunchtime get together at the Alabardero Restaurant in San Pedro last year.

Now there is to be a special, manageable, walk to remember the man who did so much and helped to found this particular group which will take place on the Paseo Maritimo, San Pedro de Alcantara.

Those who would like to take part can have a choice of how far they will walk with the initial set off from La Pesquera Restaurant from 11am which will last for up to one and a half hours and cover at least one kilometre to the Alabardero restaurant and with the same distance back.

There will be staggered starts so if you only want to walk for an hour, commence at 11.30am, 30 minutes, start at noon or 15 minutes start at 12.15 but do register at La Pesquera first.

Along the route, there are a number of chiringuitos and kiosks open, so the idea is to take a leisurely stroll and stop as and when you fancy a drink and chat and when everyone returns to La Pesquera, there will be a few words about Stephen and his life.

Lunch of paella and a drink at La Pesquera will be available afterwards at €15 per person and needs to be reserved in advance.

To help the organisation to manage the day, please register for the walk in advance and find out more about Stephen by visiting www.ageconcernmarbella.com.

You may also wish to purchase a customised mask with the Age Concern logo for sale at €5 to identify you as part of Stephen’s Memorial Walk.