Private Insurance Holders In Andalucía Can Now Apply For The Vaccine

Do you have private health insurance and are you still waiting for the vaccine?



For anyone with private health insurance, this is the form (below) from the Junta de Andalucía to take to your local health centre then register for the Covid vaccine. Remember to take a copy of your Passport, Padron and Tie/Residenciaw with you. Most of the health centres in the region are fortunate enough to have a group of volunteers that will help you fill in the form and hand it in for registration if your Spanish is not good enough.

To be included in the vaccination process, you must be registered in the BDU (user database). Some people -in general foreigners- may not be registered in the system when using private healthcare providers and have not received prior care in the Andalucían Public Health System.

In this case, it is necessary to register in the BDU in order to join the vaccination process against COVID-19, without this implying any right to other public health benefits.

To facilitate registration, it is necessary to complete this simple form and deliver it to a health centre. Click on the Junta de Andalucía link to take you directly to the site. Junta de Andalucía

Click below to open the PDF document which should be printed off and filled in.

ALTA_SIMPLIFICADA_BDU_PRIVADOS_EXTRANJERO.pdf

Private Insurance Holders- Why you should get the vaccine

The vice president of the Board and Minister of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, has said that with the arrival of the fourth wave in Andalucia, it may force the Board to once again tighten the restrictions in the community back to where they were before the Easter holidays.

“If we have to return to old schedules, we will,” stressed Marín, although he pointed out that, for the moment, “the projection” of the pandemic curve “is not excessively bad.”

Facebook comment:

Angela Hodges, a British ex-pat from Malaga, was overjoyed by the news, she said: “Brilliant news! My husband and i have been asking everyone about this and was very worried, I were even thinking of flying back to the UK to get the Jab.”

