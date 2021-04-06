MÁLAGA Worker Hospitalised After Aluminium Sheets Fall On Him At a premises in the El Palo neighbourhood



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Board, today (Tuesday 6), deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), and officers from the National Police force, to a location in Málaga capital.

112 mobilised these emergency services after receiving a call at 5.35pm in the afternoon reporting an injured man in need of medical assistance, at a company location on Potosí Street, in the El Palo neighborhood of Málaga city, after layers of aluminum plates and profiles had fallen on top of him at the premises, and left him seriously injured.

After arriving at the scene of the accident, and the medical staff had attended to the injured man, sources from the National Police force confirmed that a 48-year-old Málaga worker had been transferred from the scene by the 061 ambulance to the University Clinic hospital with serious leg injuries.

They also reported that the company where the accident had occurred has been reported to the Labour Inspector, and the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.