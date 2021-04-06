Local trade to get €100,000 injection as public cash in ‘campaign’ vouchers.



AN initiative to promote and support local businesses in Rincon de la Victoria has distributed a total of 2,542 vouchers among 1,270 people in which more than 63 businesses will benefit.

Shoppers were encouraged to buy locally and were rewarded with vouchers which can be cashed in at local shops and businesses until May 16.

Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “The campaign will generate an economic movement of €100,000 with a direct injection to trade, catering and the service sector of the municipality, in addition to benefiting 1,270 individuals and families who will redeem a total of 2,542 vouchers of €25 each in more than 63 establishments.”

He said the campaign is designed “to continue with the direct aid from the government team have been given to SMEs and self-employed in order to alleviate in some way the consequences of the crisis resulting from the pandemic.”

Councillor for Trade, María de la Paz Couto, stressed “the importance that now, more than ever, the residents of Rincon de la Victoria make their purchases in local establishments in the four nuclei of the municipality.

“This initiative boosts the economy and maintains local employment,” she said, while recalling that “we have a very professional local trade that offers an intimate service to all customers,” said Couto.

This is the first time that Rincon de la Victoria Council has carried out a campaign of this magnitude, which it said has been a “complex task,” but paves the way for similar future initiatives.