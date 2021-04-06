Local trade to get €100,000 injection as public cash in ‘campaign’ vouchers

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Local trade to get €100,000 injection as public cash in 'campaign' vouchers

Local trade to get €100,000 injection as public cash in ‘campaign’ vouchers.

AN initiative to promote and support local businesses in Rincon de la Victoria has distributed a total of 2,542 vouchers among 1,270 people in which more than 63 businesses will benefit.

Shoppers were encouraged to buy locally and were rewarded with vouchers which can be cashed in at local shops and businesses until May 16.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “The campaign will generate an economic movement of €100,000 with a direct injection to trade, catering and the service sector of the municipality, in addition to benefiting 1,270 individuals and families who will redeem a total of 2,542 vouchers of €25 each in more than 63 establishments.”

He said the campaign is designed “to continue with the direct aid from the government team have been given to SMEs and self-employed in order to alleviate in some way the consequences of the crisis resulting from the pandemic.”

Councillor for Trade, María de la Paz Couto, stressed “the importance that now, more than ever, the residents of Rincon de la Victoria make their purchases in local establishments in the four nuclei of the municipality.


“This initiative boosts the economy and maintains local employment,” she said, while recalling that “we have a very professional local trade that offers an intimate service to all customers,” said Couto.

This is the first time that Rincon de la Victoria Council has carried out a campaign of this magnitude, which it said has been a “complex task,” but paves the way for similar future initiatives.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here