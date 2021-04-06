Last Chance Animal Rescue reveals first fundraisers since lockdown.

The charitable animal rescue organisation set up by founder Jacqui Ross in 2012 to save abandoned animals in and around Malaga is hoping to raise as much cash as possible this month to continue caring for animals most in need.

“The Last Chance Animal Rescue charity has one aim – to help Animals In Need. We get no government funding for our work and so rely entirely on charitable donations. Literally every single cent helps us to save lives,” said the charity.

“Every day brings new animals into the rescue, saved from the streets, from lives of neglect and abuse and abandonment. We repair, rehabilitate and rehome all these poor souls, and for those who are unable to be homed we offer a lifetime with us as a sanctuary animal. The #LCAR team work tirelessly to home as many as possible.”

To boost the coffers, LCAR is staging its first auction since lockdown on April 17, which will be followed by the charity’s first Dinner Dance since the pandemic on April 23.

“It’s been a year since we have had no fundraisers, no bag packing, no auctions and no dinner dances but the strays and severe cases still keep arriving,” said LCAR.

“They cannot be ignored but we need funds from all directions to be able to help, we simply cannot do it with just our charity shops. We need so many funds to pay the several vets that we use. Any donation large or small is so much appreciated and gratefully received.”

To find out more about the events and how you can help, visit LCAR Facebook page.