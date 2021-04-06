Jaén Traffic Accident Sees Driver Killed As His Lorry Overturns

JAÉN Traffic Accident Sees Driver Killed As His Lorry Collides With The Barrier And Overturns



A lorry driver died on Monday afternoon (April 5) in Jaén after his vehicle was involved in an accident, leaving the road, collided with the barrier, and overturned.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), Jaén Fire Brigade, the Guardia Civil traffic police, the Local Police, and the road maintenance unit, after receiving several calls from eyewitnesses, at around 6.40pm, reporting a lorry overturning on the road with the driver still trapped inside the cab, and clearly in need of medical assistance.

The incident occurred at Km 49 of the A-316, at the Úbeda junction, heading in the direction of Úbeda, in the province of Jaén, and sadly, when the emergency services arrived at the scene, the driver of the lorry was confirmed as being dead.

Officers from the Guardia Civil Jaén traffic force set up a road diversion to send traffic via the A-6001 until the lorry was removed, and the road surface cleared of all debris by the roan maintenance unit, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.