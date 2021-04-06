Harry and Meghan Announce New Netflix Series

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle have announced their first Netflix series since quitting the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their first Netflix series from their Archwell Foundation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The docu-series, called ‘Heart of Invictus’, will follow competitors of the Invictus games as they prepare for the 2022 games. It will show the competitors in training for the games and also reveal their stories of hope and resilience.

Prince Harry has played an instrumental role in the launch of the Invictus Games, which was inspired by the Warrior Games.

Prince Harry told Deadline: “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve.”

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

Netflix has also Tweeted to express their excitement about the new docu-series:

Incredibly exited to tell you about HEART OF INVICTUS – a new docu-series from Archewell Productions that reveals the human stories and resilient spirit behind the Invictus Games. @WeAreInvictus pic.twitter.com/0CcWyiTHhm

— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 6, 2021

Chief Executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, Dominic Reid, said: “We’re very excited about the opportunity to shine the global spotlight of Netflix on the men and women that we work with, in order to ensure that even more people can be inspired by their determination and fortitude in working towards their recovery.”

“This partnership will also bring in significant funding to the charity. We are extremely grateful to our Founding Patron for his continued efforts to support the military community, and for making this partnership happen.”

The next Invictus Games will take place in 2022 at The Hague, after being delayed from 2020 because of the Covid pandemic that shook the world.

Sources: Metro & Deadline

More articles on Harry and Meghan

Meghan Markle Would Be Backed For White House By ‘Powerful People’

Meghan Markle Plans Daughter’s Home Birth At Her £11m California Mansion