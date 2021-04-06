Covid Hotel in Mallorca has now closed thanks to drop in isolations

THE Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS) has on March 31 closed the Covid Hotel which was opened in September in the Arenal de Llucmajor during the pandemic.

The intention was to be able to offer accommodation for those who needed to isolate after being associated with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus and whilst open it housed 495 people who between them stayed for a total of 8,983 nights.

As the number of cases of infection dropped, so the Consell de Mallorca changed some of the criteria for entry and the hotel facilities have also given space to immigrants who arrived in Mallorca and had to carry out a quarantine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As rooms were on different floors, another area was made available to accommodate more than 40 homeless people who were living on the streets during a period of a very cold snap and who are cared for by the Social Emergency Unit and the Red Cross.

The homeless will be cared for wherever possible in different centres and the IMAS social inclusion network currently serves nearly 450 homeless people in a number of temporary and permanent residential centres around the island.

In addition, the Consell is building up its housing stock, to offer properties to families as well as inviting single people to share a flat.