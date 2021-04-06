Consell de Mallorca wins 2020 Spanish Sustainable Mobility Award

THE Mallorca Department of Mobility and Infrastructures has won the Spanish Sustainable Mobility Week 2020 Award for the Lloseta bike lane.

The award, given by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, recognizes the commitment of the Consell de Mallorca to make cycling safer.

It was selected as the winner of the award in the category of Organisations, Institutions and Companies category in recognition of its Good Practice under the heading “Kinder and safer roads for cyclists in Mallorca – Preparation of Lloseta bike lane.”

The Awards Jury highlighted the promotion of cycling on the island in particular, the commitment to make these types of routes safe, through the physical separation between bike lanes and traffic lanes of motor vehicles.

It also recognised the link between this main theme and the Consell’s 2019 campaign: safe travel on foot and by bicycle.

The official announcement of the winners and the awards ceremony will take place during European Mobility Week 2021, which will be held from September 16 to 22.

It has been five years since any public administration has received the award in this category which confirms that the sustainable mobility practices executed by the Department which complements all its road projects with the execution of a pedestrian path and non-motorised vehicles is successful.

The path opened last June and is a completely segregated road from the lanes for motor vehicles with wooden barriers to ensure the safety of users and connects the municipalities of Lloseta with Binissalem.