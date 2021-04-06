Cementing relationships with the Italian Honorary Vice Consul

John Smith
The three met in Mallorca
ON February 16, the General Directorate of Foreign Affairs assumed responsibility for the dialogue with the consulates based in the Balearic Islands.

Since then, the Ministry has had meetings with the Consulates of France, Morocco and Romania and on March 31 the Minister of Finance and Foreign Affairs, Rosario Sánchez, and the Director General of Foreign Affairs, Antoni Vicens, met with the Honorary Vice Consul of Italy for Mallorca and Menorca, Alessio Paoletti.

The Government of the Balearic Islands maintains strong contacts with the Italian islands of Sardinia and Sicily, with which they share similar conditions and vulnerabilities.

In addition, the Government collaborates with these Italian island regions in various European associations and bodies, such as the Conference of Peripheral and Maritime Regions of Europe (CPMR).

The meeting also discussed the Balearic participation in the Med Insulae Alliance, made up of Corsica, Sardinia, Gozo and the Balearic Islands.

There are currently 12,000 residents born in Italy in the Balearic Islands and the Italian population is the second largest community of international residents in the Islands.


