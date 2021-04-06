CARLA SUÁREZ makes her return to training after beating cancer.

The Gran Canaria born tennis player Carla Suárez makes her return to training after having recently having undergone her final chemotherapy treatment session. The tennis player who was born in 1988 took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement.

She could be seen on Twitter ready to commence training, complete with kit on a tennis court. The star took to Twitter to announce that training will recommence and she said that she is, “very happy to be training again”.

The star who was born to a handball player father and gymnast mother, began playing tennis when she was only nine years old. It was her mother who later went on to become a teacher, that encouraged her to get into the sport. Born in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Suarez moved to Barcelona in 2007 so she could work at Pro-AB Team’s tennis Academy.

Suárez made her cancer diagnosis public in September 2020 after she announced that she had Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The immune system is affected by this type of cancer.

The star has since been working on her recovery and has been spotted on the courts with Italian Sara Errani. As part of her recovery she has also been hitting the gym.

The news about Suarez’s return to training is excellent news for fans as previously she had thought about retiring in 2020. She is said to have considered retiring before she was diagnosed with cancer and before the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter she thanked fans for all their support and spoke of her excitement to be training again. Suarez said, “I’m very excited to be training again! I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love you send me”.

The star completed her final chemotherapy session in late January and is happy to be training again and working out as part of her recovery.