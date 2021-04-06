Cala Nova Cancer Charity thanks all who have helped raise funds

THOSE involved in running the Cala Nova Cancer Charity shop in Palma have publicly thanked everyone who has assisted them in one form or another during 2020.

They recognise that times have been difficult for many Mallorca residents and that fewer people are able to make donations in either cash or kind and in fact there are stories of some having to sell furniture to make ends meet.

Once again, the charity shop is open and does offer a number of great bargains but also needs to receive new stock in order to keep raising funds for its chosen charities;

Asbanob children’s Cancer, AECC Spanish Cancer Society, Dime Palliative Care as well as giving support for foreign Cancer victims living in Mallorca.

Happily, as things have started to get better, so some of their volunteers have been able to return to work which means that now, they are back looking for shop volunteers again and can give assurance that the shop follows the strictest of hygiene conditions.

Any donation will be most welcome and as they are close to other charities, if the item is better suited say for an elderly or infirm person then they will be more than happy to forward it on.

Larger objects can be collected or donations are always welcome so do contact the charity via its website www.calanovacancer.com, the charities Facebook page or call 971 708 665.