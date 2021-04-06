The UK government is reportedly considering banning the AstraZeneca vaccine for young people following an investigation into blood clots.

THE Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK is currently investigating blood clots in young people given the AstraZeneca vaccine, which could lead to a ban on giving the jab to younger age groups.

According to the Express newspaper, a report put together by Channel 4 News said: “Two senior sources have told this programme that while the data is still unclear there are growing arguments to justify offering younger people, below the age of 30 at the very least, a different vaccine.”

The channel claims an announcement could come from the MHRA later today.

The MHRA has released a statement confirming it is investigating the blood clots, but added no decision had “yet” been taken on who should receive the vaccine.

It said: “People should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so.

“Our thorough and detailed review is ongoing into reports of very rare and specific types of blood clots with low platelets following the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

“No decision has yet been made on any regulatory action.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and has already saved thousands of lives in this country. As the UK’s independent regulator has said, when people are called forward, they should get the jab.”

The MHRA conducted a review of the AstraZeneca vaccine and said there was currently no evidence to suggest a link between blood clots and the vaccine.