BREAKING NEWS: Sanchez Announces End of State of Alarm.

SPAIN’S Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that the state of alarm will end on May 9.

According to newspaper elDiario, speaking in Madrid Spain’s prime minister said the government does not intend to extend the state of alarm beyond May 9.

He said: “The objective is that it is not necessary to extend the stage of alarm. We want May 9 to be the end point of the state of alarm.”

He added that in the week of May 3 he expected to see 5 million people living in Spain completely vaccinated, and 10 million in the first week of June.

Pedro Sanchez said: “In total we have contracted more than 87 million doses between April and September. This will allow us to ensure that all citizens can be vaccinated in that period.”

The current state of alarm was put in place last year for a period of six months, until May 9.

The decree establishes restrictions for the movement of people that the autonomous communities have been applying. Among these limitations have been the curfew to limit mobility at night and the perimeter closures of autonomous communities, provinces or municipalities, as well as confinements of certain areas.

Unlike the state of alarm of the first wave of the pandemic a year ago, the current decree grants more decision-making power to the autonomous communities through the Interterritorial Health Council, where decisions are agreed between the Government and the Health Councillors of the different regions in what the central government has called “co-governance.”

On May 9 the Interterritorial Health Council will have full powers to establish possible measures against the virus without having to abide by the state of alarm decree.

Sanchez said that despite the planned end to the state of alarm he was still calling on people to be careful.

The news could see tourism increased to Spain as the government administers more vaccines.