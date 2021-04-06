Border Force left disgruntled with Brits as thousands ignore stay local rule.

ACCORDING to reports Border Force have been left disgruntled, demoralised and unhappy as they face stacks of paperwork for travellers entering the country, but Brits wanting to leave the country seem to be able to easily travel to other countries if they are prepared to take the risk.

Questions have also been raised over whether Brits travelling abroad are spreading the potentially deadly Coronavirus to other countries too.

Chris Hobbs, border security expert has spoken out saying that Border Force staff are seeing numerous tourists enter the country despite coronavirus restrictions being in place. He spoke of how staff had been left feeling “demoralised” as they were not able to effectively carry out their duties.

He also raised concerns that UK travellers are still managing to leave the country which could increase the risk of British coronavirus variants being spread to other countries. The security expert appeared on LBC and spoke to host Andrew Castle about the issues.

Andrew Castle said, “At this point, I mean, I see a few aeroplanes around the place but I assume cargo is on them but clearly not as it is people.”

Mr Hobbs went on to say that tourists were still entering the country. He said, “Yes, that’s right, I mean the news this morning did surprise me that tourists were still coming in.

“Having said that I was in central London on Saturday observing this protest and it strikes me that they were rather a lot of tourists wandering around – so it is surprising.

“The Border Force at Heathrow and Gatwick, but especially Heathrow, is not having a happy time at the moment.”

The expert also highlighted how only limited checks are being carried out on Brits wishing to leave the UK and how they could make it out of the country if they were prepared to take the risk.

