Benahavis footpath expanded so that hikers can enjoy riverside walk

THE Benahavis Department of Works and Infrastructures has announced that construction work on a new section of the river footpath has been opened.

This new section, which is 1.5 kilometres long, connects to that already created and now covers 9 kilometres allowing hikers and those who enjoy viewing the area to walk to the roundabout at the access to the municipal area.

The path has been built at a cost of €246,189.41 on existing tracks in the Guadalmina river area and runs along the irrigation channel and took three months to complete.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It should be noted that this new part of the river footpath consists of dirt tracks and the irrigation channel is covered by 500 mm diameter PVC pipes in some areas so is not to be tackled by the feint hearted although a rest area has also been created.