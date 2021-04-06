Benahavis footpath expanded so that hikers can enjoy riverside walk

By
John Smith
-
0
The footpath is basic but attractive to hikers
The footpath is basic but attractive to hikers Credit: Benahavis Council

THE Benahavis Department of Works and Infrastructures has announced that construction work on a new section of the river footpath has been opened.

This new section, which is 1.5 kilometres long, connects to that already created and now covers 9 kilometres allowing hikers and those who enjoy viewing the area to walk to the roundabout at the access to the municipal area.

The path has been built at a cost of €246,189.41 on existing tracks in the Guadalmina river area and runs along the irrigation channel and took three months to complete.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

It should be noted that this new part of the river footpath consists of dirt tracks and the irrigation channel is covered by 500 mm diameter PVC pipes in some areas so is not to be tackled by the feint hearted although a rest area has also been created.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here